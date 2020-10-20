Idah creates late winner for Norwich while Hughton's Forest rescue point

IRISH INTERNATIONAL ADAM Idah created a late winner for Norwich in their 1-0 win Championship win over Birmingham.

The visitors lost possession when bringing the ball out of defence and when a quick ball forward from Buendia found Adam Idah, fellow substitute Mario Vrancic took the ball off his colleague’s feet to drill the ball low and hard past Etheridge. It all went wrong from Aitor Karanka’s side as Adam Clayton’s red card for a second bookable offence was followed almost immediately by a well-taken winner from the Bosnian midfielder.

Norwich were able to celebrate a first home win since beating Leicester in the Premier League by the same score back in February – while it was the first time they had won back-to-back league games since the final two fixtures of the 2018/19 campaign.

For Birmingham it was a second successive 1-0 defeat – and they could have few complaints after a defensive display which produced few clear-cut openings.

Elsewhere, Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest rescuers a late 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham.

It was entirely against the run of play when Daniel Barlaser put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half.

But Rotherham, who were without boss Paul Warne in the dugout as he isolated because of coronavirus, held out until the 79th minute when Sammy Ameobi finally broke their stoic resolve with a close-range finish.

Lewis Grabban should have won it for Chris Hughton in his second game in charge but fired wide after rounding the keeper.

Irish international Cyrus Christie played the full game for Forest, with Harry Arter making his return from injury as a second-half substitute.

Elsewhere, Reading edged Wycombe 1-0 to go top of the Championship, with the decisive goal scored by Lucas Joao. Daryl Horgan played the full game for Wycombe.

They are three points clear of Bristol City, who fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough with Callum O’Dowda an unused substitute.

New signing Ryan Manning was an unused substitute for new club Swansea in their 1-1 draw away to Coventry, while Jason Knight played all 90 minutes of Derby’s 1-0 loss to Huddersfield.

Millwall beat Luton Town 2-0, with Troy Parrott again missing through injury.

With reporting by PA