Championship fixtures and TV schedule confirmed, as Leeds aim to end 16-year wait for Premier League return

Leeds currently sit top of the table and are on course for promotion.

THE DETAILS REGARDING the resumption of the Championship have been confirmed today.

The season is set to recommence on 20 June, with Fulham v Brentford the first match taking place at 12.30pm.

The Midlands derby between West Brom and Birmingham will follow at 3pm.

Table toppers Leeds will resume their season the following day, as the take on Cardiff.

A big game in the promotion race, Brentford versus West Brom, has been scheduled for Friday 26 June, while another potentially pivotal game involving Leeds and Fulham is set for the following day.

The following matches have been confirmed on TV so far…

Sat June 20: Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham – 3pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds – 12pm, Sky Sports

Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom – 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 28: Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield – 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Tues June 30: Millwall vs Swansea – 5pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby – 5pm, Sky Sports

Thurs July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports

The full fixture list is as follows, with some kick-off times still to be confirmed…

Saturday, June 20

Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Hull City vs Charlton Athletic – 3pm

Luton Town vs Preston North End – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Swansea City – 3pm

Millwall vs Derby County – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley – 3pm

Reading vs Stoke City – 3pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City – 3pm, Sky Sports

Sunday, June 21

Cardiff City vs Leeds United – 12pm, Sky Sports

Friday, June 26

Brentford v West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, June 27

Preston North End vs Cardiff City – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Millwall – 3pm

Birmingham City vs Hull City – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm

Derby County vs Reading – 3pm

Leeds United vs Fulham – 12.30pm, Sky Sports

Stoke City vs Middlesbrough – 3pm

Swansea City vs Luton Town – 3pm

Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers – 3pm

Sunday, June 28

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town – 2.15pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 30

Millwall vs Swansea City – 5pm, Sky Sports

Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Luton Town – 7.4pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City – 7.45pm

Reading v Brentford – 8pm

Wednesday, July 1

Preston North End vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports

Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm

Thursday, July 2

Hull City vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports

Saturday, July 4

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United – 3pm

Brentford vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall – 3pm

Derby County vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Fulham vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End – 3pm

Luton Town vs Reading – 3pm

Stoke City vs Barnsley – 3pm

Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Sunday, July 5

Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City – 3pm

Tuesday, July 7

Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Stoke City 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 7.45pm

Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm

Wednesday, July 8

Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 8pm

Saturday, July 11

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm

Derby County vs Brentford – 3pm

Fulham vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 3pm

Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Swansea City v Leeds United – 3pm

Tuesday, July 14

Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm

Brentford vs Preston North End – 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm

Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm

Leeds United vs Barnsley – 7.45pm

Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm

Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm

Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm

Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm

West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 8pm

Saturday, July 18

Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm

Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm

Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm

Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm

Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm

Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm

Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm

Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm

Wednesday, July 22

Birmingham City vs Derby County

Brentford vs Barnsley

Bristol City vs Preston North End

Cardiff City vs Hull City

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic

Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers

Millwall vs Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City

Reading vs Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham