Championship fixtures and TV schedule confirmed, as Leeds aim to end 16-year wait for Premier League return

THE DETAILS REGARDING the resumption of the Championship have been confirmed today.
The season is set to recommence on 20 June, with Fulham v Brentford the first match taking place at 12.30pm.
The Midlands derby between West Brom and Birmingham will follow at 3pm.
Table toppers Leeds will resume their season the following day, as the take on Cardiff.
A big game in the promotion race, Brentford versus West Brom, has been scheduled for Friday 26 June, while another potentially pivotal game involving Leeds and Fulham is set for the following day.
The following matches have been confirmed on TV so far…
Sat June 20: Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Sat June 20: West Brom vs Birmingham – 3pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 21: Cardiff vs Leeds – 12pm, Sky Sports
Fri June 26: Brentford vs West Brom – 7.45pm, Sky Sports
Sat June 27: Preston vs Cardiff – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 28: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports
Sun June 28: Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield – 2.15pm, Sky Sports
Tues June 30: Millwall vs Swansea – 5pm, Sky Sports
Wed July 1: Preston vs Derby – 5pm, Sky Sports
Thurs July 2: Hull vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports
The full fixture list is as follows, with some kick-off times still to be confirmed…
Saturday, June 20
Fulham vs Brentford – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Hull City vs Charlton Athletic – 3pm
Luton Town vs Preston North End – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Swansea City – 3pm
Millwall vs Derby County – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley – 3pm
Reading vs Stoke City – 3pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City – 3pm, Sky Sports
Sunday, June 21
Cardiff City vs Leeds United – 12pm, Sky Sports
Friday, June 26
Brentford v West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, June 27
Preston North End vs Cardiff City – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Millwall – 3pm
Birmingham City vs Hull City – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm
Derby County vs Reading – 3pm
Leeds United vs Fulham – 12.30pm, Sky Sports
Stoke City vs Middlesbrough – 3pm
Swansea City vs Luton Town – 3pm
Wigan Athletic vS Blackburn Rovers – 3pm
Sunday, June 28
Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 12pm, Sky Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town – 2.15pm, Sky Sports
Tuesday, June 30
Millwall vs Swansea City – 5pm, Sky Sports
Barnsley vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Luton Town – 7.4pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Fulham – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City – 7.45pm
Reading v Brentford – 8pm
Wednesday, July 1
Preston North End vs Derby County – 5pm, Sky Sports
Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs West Bromwich Albion – 7.45pm
Thursday, July 2
Hull City vs Middlesbrough – 5pm, Sky Sports
Saturday, July 4
Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United – 3pm
Brentford vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Bristol City vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Millwall – 3pm
Derby County vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Fulham vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End – 3pm
Luton Town vs Reading – 3pm
Stoke City vs Barnsley – 3pm
Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Sunday, July 5
Middlesbrough vs Queens Park Rangers – 3pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Hull City – 3pm
Tuesday, July 7
Birmingham City vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Brentford vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Stoke City 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Barnsley – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham – 7.45pm
Reading vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Preston North End – 7.45pm
Wednesday, July 8
Bristol City vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Millwall v Middlesbrough – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Derby County – 8pm
Saturday, July 11
Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Reading – 3pm
Derby County vs Brentford – 3pm
Fulham vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town – 3pm
Hull City vs Millwall – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Stoke City vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Swansea City v Leeds United – 3pm
Tuesday, July 14
Birmingham City vs Charlton Athletic – 7.45pm
Brentford vs Preston North End – 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Stoke City – 7.45pm
Cardiff City vs Derby County – 7.45pm
Leeds United vs Barnsley – 7.45pm
Luton Town vs Queens Park Rangers – 7.45pm
Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers – 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City – 7.45pm
Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town – 7.45pm
Wigan Athletic vs Hull City – 7.45pm
Reading vs Middlesbrough – 8pm
West Bromwich Albion vs Fulham – 8pm
Saturday, July 18
Barnsley vs Nottingham Forest – 3pm
Blackburn Rovers vs Reading – 3pm
Charlton Athletic vs Wigan Athletic – 3pm
Derby County vs Leeds United – 3pm
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday – 3pm
Huddersfield Town vs West Bromwich Albion – 3pm
Hull City vs Luton Town – 3pm
Middlesbrough vs Cardiff City – 3pm
Preston North End vs Birmingham City – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall – 3pm
Stoke City vs Brentford – 3pm
Swansea City vs Bristol City – 3pm
Wednesday, July 22
Birmingham City vs Derby County
Brentford vs Barnsley
Bristol City vs Preston North End
Cardiff City vs Hull City
Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic
Luton Town vs Blackburn Rovers
Millwall vs Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City
Reading vs Swansea City
Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough
West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers
Wigan Athletic vs Fulham
