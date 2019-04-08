This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish players chasing promotion and play-off spots in finale of the Championship this season

We’re reaching the business stage of the season with clubs dreaming of securing a Premier League place.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 8 Apr 2019, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,882 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4581640
O'Dowda, Whelan, Egan and Keogh are some of the Irish players involved in the Championship play-off race.
Image: PA
O'Dowda, Whelan, Egan and Keogh are some of the Irish players involved in the Championship play-off race.
O'Dowda, Whelan, Egan and Keogh are some of the Irish players involved in the Championship play-off race.
Image: PA

WITH THE BULK of the teams having played 40 games and with it now being under a month until the final regular day on Sunday 5 May, the Championship season in England is entering the home straight.

Four clubs have seven games remaining with the rest having just six ties left and for just over half of the teams in the division, the dream of gaining promotion to the Premier League next season is arguably still alive.

For some the ambitions are stronger than others, like Norwich City who sit on top with a healthy seven point advantage while Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City in 12th and 13th respectively would need a chain of results to fall their way in order to claim that last play-off spot.

Yet there’s a lot still to play for and the next fortnight will be a decisive. A full round of games take place over the course of tomorrow night and Wednesday night, along with a set of fixtures this weekend and a big double-bill of action on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

And with plenty of members of Mick McCarthy’s Ireland squad in contention, there’ll be no shortage of interest in their fortunes at this critical stage of the season. 

Automatic promotion hopefuls

Norwich City (84 points) are currently in the driving seat, thanks to a run of eight straight wins stretching back to mid-February. A 4-0 at home to QPR on Saturday confirmed their superiority with Finnish striker Teemu Pukki taking his total to 26 league goals in a brilliant individual showing this season. With four of their next five games against teams in the bottom half, they’re looking good to have clinched automatic promotion before the last day tie with Aston Villa.

The battle to join them in the top two looks to be a straight fight between Sheffield United (77 points) and Leeds United (76 points). The Yorkshire duo are battling it out with Sheffield United’s 1-0 win on Saturday over Preston seeing them overtake a Leeds team that lost 1-0 to Birmingham City.

Ireland trio John Egan, Enda Stevens and David McGoldrick are all regulars in the Sheffield United side with the latter netting on Saturday, while Scott Hogan is also on loan at Bramall Lane. Their fixture list looks more favourable than that facing Leeds with one of the duo looking certain to contest the play-offs. Fourth-placed West Brom (70 points), who have Wes Hoolahan in their squad, still have a shout at going straight up but would need the pair above them to both hit a slump in form.

Preston North End v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - Deepdale David McGoldrick celebrates his goal for Sheffield United against Preston on Saturday. Source: Dave Thompson

In the hunt for the play-offs

Let us assume that Sheffield United or Leeds United take third place and that leaves three play-off spots up for grabs. The play-off final is scheduled for Monday 27 May at Wembley with the dates for the two-legged semi-finals, which will be played after 5 May, still to be finalised. Third place plays sixth in one semi-final with the fourth place facing fifth place in the other. They are played on a home and away basis with the away goals rule not applying.

ChampionshipTable Source: The42.ie

West Brom are in a strong position barring a big drop in form to take one of the play-off places and have picked up 10 points out of 15 in their last five games. Then it all becomes more tightly congested in the pursuit of those last two places.

Aston Villa (63 points) in fifth place are on a superb run that has seen them win their last six games, including two goals in stoppage time on Saturday that sealed a 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. Irish midfielders Glenn Whelan and Conor Hourihane are both involved with Dean Smith’s side aiming for a return to the top tier that they departed when relegated in 2016.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship - City Ground Conor Hourihane in action last month for Aston Villa against Nottingham Forest. Source: Bradley Collyer

Bristol City (62 points) currently occupy the last spot with Derby County (60 points) just outside it in seventh place. Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City) and Richard Keogh (Derby County) fly the Irish flag here for a pair of clubs that do both have a game in hand on those above them with those taking place before the final day as Bristol City are away to Millwall on Tuesday 30 April and Derby County are away to Swansea on Wednesday 1 May.

There’s a bunch of clubs then hoping that a late season charge can bring them into the reckoning. Middlesbrough (58), Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Hull City (all 57) fill the positions from 8th-11th. The outsiders are Sheffield Wednesday (56 points) in 12th and Swansea City (53) in 13th but they would need a lot to fall their way to deliver an improbable play-off spot.

Preston North End v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship - Deepdale Sean Maguire (left) in action for Preston against Birmingham City. Source: Dave Howarth

Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), the Preston trio of Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Callum Robinson, Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and former Ireland striker Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest) represent the Irish interest here.

There’s six games down for decision in the Championship tomorrow night and four on Wednesday, the start of a phase that will have a defining impact on the season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie