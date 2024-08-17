Burnley crush Cardiff as Bristol City edge out seven-goal thriller with Millwall

BURNLEY CRUSHED CARDIFF 5-0 on Saturday as Scott Parker marked his first home game in charge with a stylish victory that underlined his team’s Championship promotion credentials.

The Clarets built on their impressive 4-1 win at Luton in their first game of the season with another swaggering performance at Turf Moor.

Ethan Horvath’s ninth minute own goal was followed by a strike from Luca Koleosho.

Josh Brownhill, Zeki Amdouni and Johann Berg Gudmundsson netted after the break as Burnley showed their determination to bounce back from last season’s relegation under Parker’s predecessor Vincent Kompany.

Watford continued their winning start to the season with a convincing 3-0 victory at home to Stoke.

Both sides had enjoyed opening-day wins in the Sky Bet Championship plus Carabao Cup successes against lower-league opposition in midweek.

However, two goals in two minutes early in the second half from Edo Kayembe and Ryan Andrews set up a straightforward victory for Tom Cleverley’s hosts, with Kayembe adding another later on.

Substitute Scott Twine volleyed an 88th-minute winner as Bristol City edged out Millwall 4-3 in a Championship thriller at Ashton Gate.

The hosts took the lead inside three minutes when Sinclair Armstrong got behind the Millwall defence on the right and his cross found Anis Mehmeti who netted with a right-footed volley from eight yards.

It was 2-0 in the 12th minute, the powerful Armstrong rising unmarked to net with a downward header from Max Bird’s left-wing cross.

Millwall struck back after 51 minutes, Romain Esse tricking his way past a defender inside the box and burying a low right-footed shot past Max O’Leary.

Three minutes later the Lions were level as Tom Bradshaw sent O’Leary the wrong way from the penalty spot after George Tanner had blocked a Duncan Watmore header with a hand.

Advertisement

Watmore then put Millwall ahead in the 64th minute with a quality strike, superbly caressing a high right-footed volley beyond O’Leary’s dive from 12 yards.

But back came City, substitute Fally Mayulu exchanging passes with Bird before sending a low drive just inside the far post with 12 minutes remaining. Twine’s winner came the day after he completed a permanent move from Burnley, having been on loan at Ashton Gate last season. The midfielder got on the end of a Joe Williams cross from the right to score from the edge of the six-yard box.

Summer signing Yuki Ohashi came off the bench to grab a dramatic late equaliser as Blackburn snatched a battling 2-2 draw at Norwich.

The Japanese striker headed home in the 87th minute to rescue a point after his side had squandered a half-time lead, with Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz scoring twice in eight second-half minutes to turn the game on its head.

Ryan Hedges had produced an assured finish to open the scoring on 20 minutes but Norwich were the better side for long periods and made it show after the break, only for Rovers to have the final say.

John Eustace’s side have four points from the opening two games while Norwich, under new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup, have just one.

Daniel Farke admitted he understands the frustration of angry Leeds fans after a 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion extended their winless start.

Farke’s side were booed when they passed the ball backwards during their dour display and endured more jeers at the full-time whistle.

After last term’s play-off final loss to Southampton and several close-season sales of key players, Leeds have looked out of sorts in draws with West Brom and Portsmouth, as well as a 3-0 League Cup loss to Middlesbrough.

Asked if he understood the fans’ frustrations, Farke said: “Yes, because they are used to seeing us flying, even in the last home game.

“We created so many chances, we are known for this and we are still a bit frustrated that we lost so many interesting players.”

QPR fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United.

Gustavo Hamer and Kieffer Moore put the Blades two up inside 13 minutes as they aimed for three successive wins in all competitions.

But QPR hit back with second-half goals from Jimmy Dunne and Lyndon Dykes, despite having substitute Jack Colback sent off when trailing 2-1 with seven minutes left.

Managerless Preston slumped to their seventh successive league defeat as they were beaten 3-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium.

It was the first league game in charge for interim boss Mike Marsh and, despite a morale-boosting 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Sunderland earlier in the week, there was no change in fortunes in the Sky Bet Championship as a Matt Grimes penalty and further goals from Azeem Abdulai and Zan Vipotnik delivered the win for Swansea.

Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers produced a superb performance as his team dug deep to beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at Pride Park.

Vickers made a string of outstanding saves after Kayden Jackson had punished a Boro mistake to give Derby a first-half lead.

Boro dominated possession and created numerous chances, but a combination of Vickers and poor finishing left them empty-handed.

Luton clung on for a 0-0 draw at Portsmouth despite being forced to play for an hour with 10 men after goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was dismissed.

Kaminski made a rash excursion from his goal and collided with Callum Lang and Connor Ogilvie to earn a red card having already been booked for time wasting.

But in their first Championship home game in 12 years, Pompey failed to cash in on their numerical advantage.

Wayne Rooney claimed his first Championship point as Plymouth boss as his side drew 1-1 with Hull at Home Park.

Lewis Coyle scored a superb 63rd-minute leveller after Ibrahim Cissoko fired Argyle ahead in the 52nd minute.

– © AFP 2024

Additional reporting by Press Association