Wigan fans show support for McClean while Dublin teen Armstrong shines for table toppers QPR

WIGAN ATHLETIC FANS showed their support for winger James McClean during their home defeat to Middlesbrough.

The Republic of Ireland international opened up over the weekend on some of the anti-Irish chanting and slurs he has been faced with from rival supporters as he expressed his frustration at the English FA’s lack of support on the matter.

Wigan fans have taken McClean to their hearts during his second spell at the club and in a gesture of solidarity they rose in unison from the 11th minute – the Derry man’s shirt number – to sing his name.

The backing had the desired effect not long later when McClean’s corner was bundled home by international teammate Will Keane in the 34th minute.

But that was as good as it got on a disappointing night for the home side, Isiah Jones equalising on the stroke of half time before Boro cruised in the second half with three goals without reply – the perfect result for incoming boss Michael Carrick.

Advertisement

McClean runs down the wing. Source: PA

It was a similarly comfortable night’s work for Queens Park Rangers, who look set to lose head coach Michael Beale after Wolverhampton Wanderers made their move to install him as Bruno Lage’s successor.

The Rs trounced Cardiff City 3-0 at Loftus Road and Dubliner Sinclair Armstrong impressed on his full debut in the Championship as results elsewhere went their way to see them go top of the table.

The Ireland U-19 international won a penalty in the 18th minute – which Lyndon Dykes scored – and the young forward almost got on the scoresheet himself when he let fly just before the break.

Sinclair Armstrong (file photo). Source: PA

He was withdrawn on the hour mark after a stellar display, while Cardiff’s Ireland star Callum Robinson was also hooked soon after as they struggled down to 10 men.

There was late agony for John Egan’s Sheffield United as an 87th penalty from Martyn Waghorn gave Coventry all three points and prevented the Blades from taking top spot.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will be pleased to see Scott Hogan net his fifth goal of the Championship campaign, his near post finish in the 80th minute denying Josh Cullen’s Burnley the chance to go into the automatic promotion spots.

John Egan (file photo). Source: PA

With Troy Parrott set to miss next month’s friendlies with Norway and Malta after undergoing hamstring surgery, and Chiedozie Ogbene also going to be absent for Rotherham for the next few weeks, Hogan’s continued form should see him contend for a starting spot.

Blackpool’s CJ Hamilton is on the fringes of Kenny’s plans but the winger could only manage a late sub appearance as they went down 3-1 to Hull City.

Finally, Tom Bradshaw struck a hat-trick for Millwall as they took all three points at home to Slaven Bilic’s Watford.