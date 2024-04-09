Leeds miss chance to go top after disappointing draw at home to Sunderland

Leeds United 0-0 Sunderland

LEEDS MISSED THE chance to go top of the Championship after being held to a disappointing goalless draw by Sunderland at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasers climbed back into the top two but another below-par display saw them fall short of usurping leaders Leicester, who slipped to a defeat at Millwall.

Leeds, who were beaten in the league for the first time this year at Coventry on Saturday, extended their unbeaten home Championship record this season to 21 matches.

But, after misfiring against resolute opponents, the stalemate left them one point behind Leicester and level with third-placed Ipswich, with both promotion rivals having a game in hand.

Leeds had a whopping 80% possession through the first half an hour and had nothing to show for it, while it was their goalkeeper Illan Meslier who was forced into the game’s first two saves.

Both of those were from former Leeds forward Clarke, who was keen to impress on his first appearance back at Elland Road since departing for Tottenham in 2019.

At the start of the second half, Leeds fans did their best to lift their team, who appeared weighed down with the expectation, and the response was immediate as Rutter and Dan James both flashed shots wide.

But it required a crucial intervention from skipper Ethan Ampadu to cut out Clarke’s dangerous low cross as Sunderland threatened again.

Crysencio Summerville’s free-kick curled the wrong side of a post and Georginio Rutter hooked a tame effort wide as Leeds toiled without inspiration, failing to create enough clear-cut chances to seize their opportunity in the promotion race.

Ryan Longman scored the only goal of the game. Rhianna Chadwick / PA Rhianna Chadwick / PA / PA

Millwall 1-0 Leicester City

LEICESTER SUFFERED A wobble in their bid for an instant return to the Premier League after a stunning Ryan Longman strike condemned them to a 1-0 defeat at struggling Millwall.

Back-to-back wins had reignited the Foxes’ promotion bid and lifted them back to the top of the Championship.

But they slipped up in south London as the Lions, in need of the points for different reasons, battled to a first win in five matches to go four points clear of the relegation zone.

The game’s only goal arrived on the hour and, for Millwall fans at least, it was well worth the wait.

Wout Faes lost the ball in midfield and Billy Mitchell sent Longman scampering away down the left.

The on-loan Hull winger cut inside Harry Winks before curling a spectacular 25-yard effort past Mads Hermansen and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Millwall almost doubled their lead when Michael Obafemi bulldozed his way into a shooting position but Hermansen got down well to save.

Leicester pushed for an equaliser and Ricardo Pereira got in behind only to see his angled drive blocked by the legs of Matija Sarkic.

They came agonisngly close in stoppage time but were denied by a goal-line clearance from Billy Mitchell to keep out substitute Kelechi Iheanacho’s header.

