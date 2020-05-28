This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blackburn captain defends English football's impending return despite testing positive for Covid-19

Two Fulham players were the only others to test positive from 1,030 Championship footballers and staff tested between Monday and Wednesday.

By AFP Thursday 28 May 2020, 5:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,038 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5110314
Blackburn skipper Elliott Bennett.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Blackburn skipper Elliott Bennett.
Blackburn skipper Elliott Bennett.
Image: Barrington Coombs

BLACKBURN CAPTAIN ELLIOTT Bennett and two unnamed Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Championship clubs announced on Thursday.

The English Football League said tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between Monday and Wednesday, with three positive results coming from two clubs.

Second-tier Blackburn confirmed Bennett had been tested on Monday and was found to have Covid-19, but was asymptomatic.

He will isolate for seven days and will return to training on 5 June if he does not develop symptoms, the club said.

Bennett said: “There seems to have been a lot of hysteria about footballers returning to training but it’s not a big deal at all.

It’s the people who are seriously ill in hospital that we need to worry about, not footballers who are fit and healthy, and who aren’t showing any signs of being unwell.

Fulham confirmed that two of their players had tested positive.

“Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance,” the London club said in a statement.

The small number of positive results is a further boost to the Championship’s restart plans, with the competition hoping to resume next month.

Votes on curtailing the League One and Two seasons are expected next week.

At Premier League level, four individuals from three clubs were found to be Covid-19 positive in the testing round conducted on Monday and Tuesday, which included 1,008 tests.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie