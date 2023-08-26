Adam Idah takes chance off bench with goal and assist for Norwich City

ADAM IDAH MADE the most of his early substitute appearance for in-form Norwich City as they heaped misery on winless Huddersfield Town.

The Republic of Ireland international replaced Josh Sargent in the 16th minute and set up his side’s third goal before converting the fourth in a 4-0 to send them second in the Championship.

The Canaries rose to an early lead when Sargent pounced two minutes before he was forced off, capitalising on a Lee Nicholls error to score for the third league game in a row.

And the erroneous hosts fell further behind when a Matty Pearson challenge was punished and Ashley Barnes converted the ensuing spot-kick.

A calamitous opening 17 minutes set the tone for the Terriers, who fell further behind after the restart when Jonathan Rowe notched his fifth goal in as many games from an Idah pass.

The Cork native then added a late fourth with a calm left-footed finish after being sent through one-on-one.

Norwich had the added bonus of a clean sheet, Ireland defender Shane Duffy once against completing 90 minutes and reaffirming his credentials for a call-up when international manager Stephen Kenny names his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers with France and Netherlands.

Andrew Omobamidele, meanwhile, was an unused substitute for Norwich, who are two points off leaders Leicester City and level on 10 points with three other sides.

One of them, Birmingham City, had Scott Hogan’s opening goal to thank for helping them to a tight 2-1 win at home to Plymouth Argyle.

It’s Southampton in fourth place, Ryan Manning doing his own cause for inclusion in Kenny’s plans no harm at all with both assists as the Saints edged out Queens Park Rangers.

Preston North End are keeping pace early on and they too had a 2-1 victory to thank for that, Alan Browne setting up their equaliser to overturn a one-goal deficit.

In League One, former Ireland U21 international Danny Mandroiu converted a seventh-minute penalty before the Dubliner turned provider in the 40th minute as Lincoln City cruised to a 3-0 win over Blackpool.

The result leaves them as one of the four sides in the play-off places all on 10 points, with Derby County trailing just outside despite a 4-2 away triumph at Peterborough United – Conor Hourihane notching an assist and defender Eiran Cashin getting in on the scoring act.