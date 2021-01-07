BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 7 January 2021
Championship side opt against recalling in-form Ireland U21 striker

Rotherham United’s Joshua Kayode has been progressing well during a spell at Carlisle United.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 10:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,701 Views 1 Comment
Joshua Kayode's contribution has helped Carlisle United to set the pace in League Two this season.
Image: PA
Joshua Kayode's contribution has helped Carlisle United to set the pace in League Two this season.
Joshua Kayode's contribution has helped Carlisle United to set the pace in League Two this season.
Image: PA

JOSHUA KAYODE HAS impressed in recent months but Rotherham United will resist the temptation to recall the Irish striker for the second half of the season.

As second-from-bottom Rotherham fight to stave off relegation from the Championship, Kayode has been helping Carlisle United to climb to the top of League Two.

The 20-year-old Dubliner has made himself a fan-favourite at Brunton Park while scoring four goals and assisting three more.

This is his second loan stint with Carlisle, having found the net three times in five appearances last season before Covid-19 brought the campaign to a halt.

Kayode has also made progress on the international stage. He made his Republic of Ireland U21 debut against Iceland in November, before opening the scoring in the 2-1 victory away to Luxembourg.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said recently that Kayode’s performances were tempting the Millers to consider cutting short a loan that is due to last for the duration of the 2020-21 season. The deal allows for him to be recalled during this month’s transfer window.

However, speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup third-round clash with Everton on Saturday, Warne acknowledged that Kayode’s development would be best served by staying out on loan. Whether he sticks with Carlisle or moves elsewhere remains to be seen.

“There’s been a lot of loan interest in Joshua Kayode. He’s doing really well and playing well as well. I think his pace and power is attracting a lot of clubs and he has a long throw as well,” explained Warne.

“For his development, this is the reason we loaned him out – we wanted him to improve and see if he has stepped up enough to play a part for us when he comes back in the summer.

“Fundamentally, I could bring him back and he could play 10 minutes in the next 20 games and that isn’t going to help him or us in the long run. So JJ will stay out on loan for the foreseeable and hopefully he’ll continue to keep growing as a player.”

Kayode, who was signed from St Francis at the age of 16, was rewarded with a new contract by Rotherham last year that commits him to the club until the summer of 2022.

He was described as “a young man with a great future ahead of him” by Carlisle manager Chris Beech after returning to the club in August.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

