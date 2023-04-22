Keane on target as Wigan fight for Championship survival, Burnley’s title party on hold

WILL KEANE WAS on target as Wigan kept alive their faint hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship with a thrilling 2-1 victory over play-off chasing Millwall at the DW Stadium.

The Latics led after just 14 minutes through a Keane strike but that was cancelled out on the half-hour mark by George Saville.

However, Thelo Aasgaard snatched three much-needed points five minutes from time to leave Wigan four points from safety with just two matches remaining.

Birthday Boy James McClean also played his part, with Danny McNamara featuring for Millwall.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, meanwhile, must wait to be crowned champions after a stunning late goal from QPR substitute Chris Martin inflicted a first home defeat of the season on the Premier League-bound Clarets.

The veteran forward had only been on the field for three minutes when Ilias Chair forced a corner with a shot that was well saved by Arijanet Muric.

Burnley failed to clear the resulting set-piece and Jamal Lowe was allowed space to attack from the left and cross for Martin to head in from six yards and seal the 2-1 victory.

Josh Cullen played the full game for Burnley, while Michael Obafemi was a second-half substitute. Jimmy Dunne and Sinclair Armstrong both represented QPR.

Sammie Szmodics scored in Blackburn Rovers’ 1-1 draw at Preston North End.

Will Smallbone and Ryan Manning both impressed on the assist fronts; Smallbone popping up with one as Stoke City and Cardiff drew 1-1, and Manning impressing with two in Swansea City’s 3-0 win at Norwich City.

A 16th-minute corner swung in by Smallbone was met by midfielder Josh Laurent, who glanced a header inside Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop’s far post. That was the opener. Cardiff striker Sory Kaba went from hero to villain, grabbing a 29th-minute equaliser, only to fail with a second-half penalty brilliantly saved by Jack Bonham. It means the Bluebirds remain very much part of the relegation mix.

And Norwich’s faltering bid to make the Championship play-offs suffered a potentially fatal blow when they were beaten 3-0 by in-form Swansea at Carrow Road — with Manning central to the outcome.

The Canaries were forced to play for over 50 minutes with 10 men following the dismissal of Sam McCallum for a professional foul but were already two down by then after well-taken headers from Joel Latibeaudiere and Josh Cullen.

Manning set up both: a corner, and then, a superb delivery from the left flank. He was unlucky not to score himself, Olivier Ntcham wrapping up Swansea’s win in the 64th minute. Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah both played for Norwich, though the latter was hooked before half time.

A host of other Irish players featured in the English second-tier, with other results reading: Birmingham City 0-1 Blackpool, Bristol City 2-1 Rotherham, Burnley 1-2 QPR, Coventry 2-1 Reading, Hull City 1-0 Watford

In League One, David McGoldrick scored the winner from the penalty spot in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Burton Albion; Aidan Keena scored and assisted in Cheltenham’s 3-1 win over Forest Green Rovers; and Promise Omochere and Dylan Duffy were on target in Fleetwood Town’s 1-0 win over MK Dons and Lincoln City’s 2-0 victory at Wycombe Wanderers respectively.