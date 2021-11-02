Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 2 November 2021
Irish strikers on target for Birmingham and Wigan as Sheffield United's struggles continue

Elsewhere, Neil Warnock’s record-setting 1,602nd game as a manager was ruined by Luton.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 10:01 PM
File photo of Scott Hogan.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Scott Hogan scored for the second game running as Birmingham City beat Bristol City 3-0 in the English Championship. Hogan was on target against Middlesbrough at the weekend, and netted the Blues’ second goal of tonight’s game to further strengthen his case for his inclusion in Thursday’s Irish squad for the World Cup qualifiers with Portugal and Luxembourg. 

Callum O’Dowda, also hoping for a return to the squad after a lengthy injury lay-off, was an unused substitute for Bristol City. 

John Egan and Enda Stevens played all 90 minutes for Sheffield United of what proved to be a dispiriting 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, continuing the Blades’ indifferent return to the Championship. Lewis Grabban equalised seven minutes from time to leave Sheffield United in 15th place in the table, albeit a manageable five points from the play-off positions. Conor Hourihane made a brief appearance off the bench for the final couple of minutes. 

Neil Warnock’s record-setting 1602nd game as a manager was ruined by Luton Town, as his Middlesbrough side lost a lead in a 3-1 defeat. 

Elsewhere, Ryan Manning played all 90 minutes and Michael Obafemi the last half-hour of Swansea’s 2-1 win away to Coventry, while Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics – both on the fringes of Stephen Kenny’s squad – played in Peterborough’s 1-1 draw against high-flying Huddersfield. 

Millwall, meanwhile, beat Reading 1-0. 

In League One, Will Keane was on target as Wigan came from 2-0 down to beat Fleetwood 3-2, going top of the table in the process. Gavin Bazunu and Ronan Curtis played all of Portsmouth’s 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town. 

Sunderland were hammered 3-0 by Sheffield Wednesday. 

Championship results 

  • Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City 
  • Coventry 1-2 Swansea 
  • Luton 3-1 Middlesbrough 
  • Millwall 1-0 Reading 
  • Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sheffield United 
  • Peterborough 1-1 Huddersfield 

League One results 

  • Charlton 1-1 Rotherham 
  • Crewe 1-1 Doncaster 
  • Fleetwood 2-3 Wigan 
  • Morecambe 0-2 Cambridge 
  • Portsmouth 1-1 Cheltenham 
  • Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Sunderland 
  • Wycombe 1-4 Ipswich 

 

