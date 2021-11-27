Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bournemouth blow chance to go top of Championship, Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater deny Manning's Swansea

In League One, Irish striker Will Keane inspired Wigan to victory at the end of a difficult week.

BOURNEMOUTH CONCEDED TWO late goals against Coventry to miss the chance to go top of the Championship. 

Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Preston in the early kick off offered Scott Parker’s side the chance to go to the summit of the division, and they looked set to do exactly that in taking a 2-0 lead through Jaidon Anthony and Phillip Billing. Jefferson Lerma was then sent off midway through the second half and the Cherries ultimately led their lead slip: Matt Godden pulled a goal back with five minutes of normal time remaining, and he then set up Todd Kane to snatch a point in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Gavin Kilkenny played all but the final three minutes for Bournemouth, with Mark Travers in goal. 

Elsewhere, Irish international Ryan Manning scored for Swansea but couldn’t prevent his side falling to a 3-2 defeat at home to Reading. Some of the visitors’ goals came from recognisable names: Andy Carroll scored Reading’s second goal, while the winner was netted by former Leicester and Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater. 

Blackburn went fourth in the table with a 1-0 win against Stoke City, with Irish defender Darragh Lenihan playing the full game. 

Stoke are seventh, one place ahead off Huddersfield, who fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Middlesbrough. 

Hull City beat Millwall 2-1, Cardiff City were winners away to Luton by the same scoreline, while Peterborough and Barnsley drew 0-0. 

In League One,  Irish striker Will Keane inspired to a 2-1 win away to Plymouth, ending a difficult week on a high. Wigan’s Charlie Wyke collapsed during training this week – he is currently in a stable condition in hospital – and Keane opened the scoring in today’s game before setting up a last-gasp winning goal for Callum Lang. James McClean played virtually the full game for Wigan. 

That result takes Wigan level on points with leaders Rotherham, as they drew 0-0 with Oxford United, a game in which Chiedozie Ogbene played the first 75 minutes. 

Gavin Bazunu kept a clean sheet in Portsmouth’s 1-0 victory against Gillingham. 

Championship results 

  • Preston 1-1 Fulham 
  • Bournemouth 2-2 Coventry 
  • Birmingham 1-0 Blackpool 
  • Huddersfield 1-2 Middlesbrough 
  • Hull 2-1 Millwall 
  • Luton 1-2 Cardiff 
  • Peterborough 0-0 Barnsley 
  • Stoke 0-1 Blackburn 
  • Swansea 2-3 Reading 

League One results 

  • AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Fleetwood 
  • Bolton 2-2 Cheltenham Town 
  • Burton Albion 2-0 Doncaster 
  • Cambridge 1-2 Sunderland 
  • Gillingham 0-1 Portsmouth 
  • Morecambe 0-4 MK Dons 
  • Oxford 0-0 Rotherham 
  • Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Wigan 
  • Sheffield Wednesday 2-2 Wycombe 
  • Shrewsbury 1-0 Charlton 
  • Lincoln City 0-1 Accrington Stanley 

 

