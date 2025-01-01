Irish duo Jason Knight and Jimmy Dunne on target in the Championship

PLYMOUTH RESCUED A 2-2 draw against west country rivals Bristol City in their first game since Wayne Rooney’s departure as Julio Pleguezuelo scored a stoppage-time equaliser.

The Spanish defender acrobatically fired home after Adam Randell’s free-kick dropped off Zak Vyner into the six-yard box.

City twice led, through Anis Mehmeti and Jason Knight, before being pegged back by Rami Al Hajj, with his first goal for the greens, and then Pleguezuelo.

First-team coach Kevin Nancekivell replaced Rooney – who left the club by mutual consent on New Year’s Eve – on the touchline as Argyle kicked off 2025 managerless and in incessant rain at Home Park.

Michael Obafemi was a second-half substitute for Plymouth, while goalkeeper Max O’Leary and defender Luke McNally played the full game for Bristol alongside goalscoring Knight.

Elsewhere, QPR continued their march up the Championship table under Marti Cifuentes as Michael Frey announced his return to the side after injury with a goal in a 3-1 win over Watford at Loftus Road.

The former Schalke and Fenerbahce forward had been out since mid-October with a calf injury but made an emphatic comeback on his first start in more than two months with a goal to give his side the lead after only five minutes.

After a poor start to the season QPR have now lost just one of their last 10 to pull comfortably clear of the relegation places, and they increased their lead against play-off chasing Watford when Jimmy Dunne took advantage of non-existent marking to head a second before half-time.

Jimmy Dunne doubles QPR's lead! pic.twitter.com/3ha1s1RSI6 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 1, 2025

Kwadwo Baah struck to briefly restore the visitors’ prospects early in the second half, but less than 60 seconds later Cifuentes’ side picked them off again, Sam Field nodding in Paul Smyth’s cross to seal a deserved victory in west London.

Festy Ebosele and Rocco Vata both came off the bench for Watford in the 65th minute, while Dunne played the full game for the Rs.