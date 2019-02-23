O'Dowda on target, but Norwich retain two-point lead at Championship summit

CALLUM O’DOWDA’S FIRST-half goal wasn’t enough to inspire Bristol City to an important victory at Carrow Road, with Championship leaders Norwich maintaining their two-point advantage over Leeds United.

The Ireland international struck on 37 minutes – a wonderful solo effort – adding to Jamie Paterson’s early opener and restoring the visitor’s advantage after Kenny McLean drew the Canaries level just a minute earlier.

Ben Godfrey got Norwich back on level terms 10 minutes after the restart and McLean notched his second of the afternoon to earn Daniel Farke’s side a 3-2 win and keep them clear of the chasing pack.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke was impressed with his side's battling spirit this afternoon. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Leeds did all they could to keep the pressure on their Championship leaders with a 2-1 home victory over 23rd-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Ezgjan Alioski scored on 68 minutes to wrap up all three points and keep them in the top two.

Sean Maguire, meanwhile, scored only his second goal of the season to extend Preston’s unbeaten run to eight games with a 3-1 win away to Millwall.

The striker scored his first goal in 10 months went Preston beat Norwich earlier this month and speaking after the game, he said he was happy to be back on the goal trail.

“We just need to enjoy it,” he told the club’s official website after the game.

In the last seven games we’ve been back to our best and if we keep picking up these points you never know where it’s going to take us come the end of the season.”

Sean Maguire has battled hamstring injuries this season, but was on target for Preston this afternoon. Source: Isabel Infantes

Today’s Championship Results

Birmingham City 2-2 Blackburn Rovers

Brenford 5-1 Hull City

Leeds 2-1 Bolton

Middlesbrough 2-0 QPR

Millwall 1-3 Preston

Norwich 3-2 Bristol City

Reading 1-1 Rotherham

Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Swansea

Wigan Athletic 1-1 Ipswich

Stoke 1-1 Aston Villa

