Changes to Ireland U21 squad as Getafe youngster Finn drops out

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (right) playing for Wolfsburg's U23 side against VfB Oldenburg last September.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 manager Jim Crawford has been forced to make a couple of personnel adjustments for his side’s training camp in Spain.

The squad arrived in Marbella yesterday ahead of a series of friendlies, beginning with a game against Switzerland’s U21s on Sunday.

Crawford’s youngsters are also due to face the Australian Olympic team on Wednesday, before taking on Denmark’s U21s the following Saturday.

Wolfsburg defender Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and Watford midfielder Bosun Lawal have been drafted into the squad to replace Ciaran Brennan and John Joe Patrick Finn.

Brennan, a 21-year-old defender who has made four first-team appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in domestic cup competitions, misses out through illness.

As he concentrates on exam commitments and continues his recovery from injury, Finn has also withdrawn from his first international camp with an Ireland side.

The 17-year-old midfielder, who was born in Spain to an Irish father, made eight senior appearances in the 2020-21 campaign for La Liga side Getafe.

“I had a very positive conversation with John Joe and from that discussion it was clear the appropriate thing to do was to allow him to put his full focus into his upcoming exams,” Crawford said this morning.

“He was very excited by the call-up and is looking forward to being involved in the Irish set-up in the near future.

“Unfortunately, Ciaran Brennan hasn’t been able to make the trip as he’s sick and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Garcia MacNulty, another Spanish-born player with an Irish parent, receives his first U21 call-up, having previously played for Ireland up to U17 level.

The 18-year-old defender has played in the U23s for Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, who he joined from Real Betis in 2019.

Formerly of St Kevin’s Boys, Lawal has spent the past two seasons on the books at Watford and the 17-year-old midfielder recently impressed club captain Troy Deeney.

“There are not many young players who catch your eye and make you go ‘he’s going to have a career’, but he certainly does that,” Deeney said.

Crawford added: “We decided to bring in Bosun, who has done very well at Watford’s academy this season, and Anselmo Garcia MacNulty who likewise has performed well for Wolfsburg this campaign. It’s an opportunity for both players to impress in training.”