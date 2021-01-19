Trainer Charles Byrnes handed six-month suspension

TRAINER CHARLES BYRNES has had his licence suspended for six months by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board after one of his horses tested positive for a banned substance.

The Byrnes-trained Viking Hoard was pulled up at Tramore on October 18, 2018, after which a urine sample was found to contain hydroxyethylpromazinehydroxide (HEPS), a metabolite of acepromazine (ACP), which is a sedative.

ACP is a prohibited drug under the rules of racing – and following Byrnes’ request to test a B sample, the finding was confirmed.

Evidence was heard from various officials and Byrnes himself, who “taking into account the gravity of what occurred” was fined €1,000 alongside his six-month ban.

However, the IHRB added it had “been advised that the trainer will be lodging an appeal against this decision”.