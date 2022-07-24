Frustration of Charles Leclerc's French Grand Prix crash captured on team radio

CHARLES LECLERC WAS forced to retire while leading the French Grand Prix on Sunday after his Ferrari came off the track and crashed into the safety barriers on the 18th lap.

Leclerc, who was unhurt in the crash, started in pole position ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen who moved to the front, ahead of Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes.

Leclerc’s frustration was captured in this audio from his team radio:

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!"



The scream of anguish from Leclerc! 😩🔊 pic.twitter.com/8ma0P1QdBU — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 24, 2022

