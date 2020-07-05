'I will not take the knee' - Leclerc confirms split among F1 drivers

FERRARI’S CHARLES LECLERC confirmed a split among the drivers over their anti-racism stance when he said he will not be ‘taking a knee’ on the grid ahead of today’s belated season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver made his statement in a tweet that added that this did not signal he was any less committed than others in the fight against racism.

He wrote: “I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries.

“I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism.”

Leclerc won't take the knee before today's Grand Prix. Source: HOCH ZWEI/Pool/Mark Sutton

Leclerc’s statement comes amid reports that up to five drivers are reluctant to ‘take a knee’ in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

The campaign gained global momentum following the death of black American George Floyd under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been an outspoken supporter of the movement and last month launched his own Hamilton Commission to identify causes of motorsport’s lack of diversity.

Hamilton is the sport’s only black race winner and champion and on Saturday revealed he had addressed his fellow-drivers at a meeting on Friday.

Hamilton said he told his rivals that “silence” on the issue of racism “is generally complicit”.

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) said Saturday that they were united against racism and the drivers had agreed to wear “End Racism” t-shirts on the grid.

Jean Todt, president of Formula One’s ruling body the FIA, told reporters at Spielberg, however, that sport should be wary of allowing itself to be used by political influences.

“Sometimes there is a tendency to use it as a weapon and we have to be very careful of that, but I admire people who have conviction and do as much as they can,” he said.

It is believed that some of the drivers have been upset by Hamilton equating “silence” with a supposed level of unconscious racism in the F1 paddock.

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place this afternoon. Source: DPA/PA Images

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen said: “I intend to kneel – not so much because I support the Black Lives Matter organisation, but more because I want to support the worldwide movement against racism and discrimination.

“I hope no special group or organisation takes ownership of it.”

The debate over taking a knee comes as FIA pledged to give one million euros ($1.1m) to the sport’s new ‘We Race As One’ diversity foundation.

FIA chief Todt said it was “a first step – and more will come”.

“We should fight any form of discrimination and notably on account of skin colour, religion, ethnic or social origin.”

The FIA’s cash will go to boost the programme established by Formula One’s chief executive Chase Carey who launched the initiative with $1 million of his own money.

The foundation is designed to help finance internships and apprenticeships in F1 for under-represented groups by ensuring there are opportunities for them to fulfill their potential.

“We must promote diversity in motorsport and that is why we decided to give one million euros in contribution to the new dedicated foundation created by F1,” said Todt.