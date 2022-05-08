Charles Oliveira seals first-round win over Justin Gaethje

CHARLES OLIVEIRA earned an impressive first-round win over Justin Gaethje on Saturday night in the main event at UFC 274.

The Brazilian overcame his American rival, causing him to submit with a rear-naked choke to end the contest swiftly.

It comes at the climax of a turbulent week for Oliveira (21-8 in UFC) after he was stripped of the lightweight belt in the lead up to the fight for failing to make weight.

It meant the title was vacant, though Gaethje could have claimed it by defeating Oliveira.

