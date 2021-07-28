Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

Charlie Haughey's grand-niece wins Hong Kong's first Olympic swimming medal

Siobhan Haughey has created history in the pool today.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 8:34 AM
20 minutes ago 1,616 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5507830
Siobhan Haughey with her silver medal.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Siobhan Haughey with her silver medal.
Siobhan Haughey with her silver medal.
Image: DPA/PA Images

Updated 2 minutes ago

SIOBHAN BERNADETTE HAUGHEY created history in the pool this morning by winning Hong Kong’s first-ever Olympic swimming medal, taking silver in the women’s 200m freestyle. 

Haughey finished behind Australian star Ariarne Titmus in a time of 1.53:92, and ahead of Canada’s Penny Oleksiak in third place. Katie Ledecky finished fifth.

The 23-year-old has some significant Irish heritage: she is the grand-niece of former Taoiseach Charles J Haughey. She was born in Hong Kong, the birthplace of her mother, where her father Darach – the son of Haughey’s brother Sean – was working in the banking industry.

She first got into swimming by going to lessons with her elder sister Aisling (who herself would go on to represent Hong Kong at swimming world cups), and rapidly showed talent, winning gold at the 2013 World Junior Championships. She swam at the 2016 Olympics, and finished fifth at the World Championships in Budapest a year later, where she became the first swimmer representing Hong Kong to reach the final of an individual event at the championships. 

Away from the pool, she has studied Psychology at the University of Michigan in the United States. 

Haughey is back in action later today, in the heats of the women’s 100m freestyle. She is also competing in the women’s 50m freestyle on Friday. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie