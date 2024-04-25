FAI pays tribute to 40-times capped defender Charlie Hurley

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN PAID to the former Ireland defender Charlie Hurley who has passed away at the age of 87.

Born in Cork but raised in London after his father moved to work at the Ford plant, Hurley had a hugely respected club career at Millwall, Sunderland and Bolton, and won 40 caps for Ireland – over 20 of them as captain, and the last three as player-coach.

It was at Sunderland however that he became truly loved by fans of the north-eastern club.

Earning the nickname ‘The King,’ he was voted the club’s Player of the 20th Century in 1979 by the Sunderland fans who never forgot his silken touch and defensive dominance.

Hurley was first capped by Ireland at the age of 20 in a famous 1-1 draw with England at a packed Dalymount Park in a World Cup qualifier in May 1957. He was inducted into the FAI’s Hall of Fame in 2007 when the then Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn led the standing ovation at Dublin’s Jury’s Hotel.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Hurley’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said FAI President Paul Cooke. “It is over 50 years since Charlie won the last of his 40 caps but it is a measure of the esteem in which he was held in football that every Irish fan knows of the legend that was Charlie Hurley. We are proud that he played for Ireland and we extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew ‘The King.’”

A statement on Sunderland’s official website said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charlie Hurley, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of Sunderland AFC.

“Named the Club’s Player of the Century in 1979, The King was a giant in the story of SAFC and his legacy on Wearside will forever endure.

“A man mountain on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Charlie’s aura and charisma ensured that he was adored and idolised by supporters and team-mates alike.

“Charlie adored Sunderland and Sunderland will always adore him. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family, and all who loved him.”