Irish underage international McCann 'buzzing' after first-team debut for Rangers

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U17 international Charlie McCann got his first taste of first-team action with Rangers at Annan on Saturday.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Ibrox club from Manchester United last summer but had to wait until the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against the League Two outfit at Galabank to make his debut for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side.

The champions were cruising into the quarter-finals thanks to first-half goals from fit-again defender Filip Helander and attackers Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala, when the Dutch boss brought on McCann for Amad Diallo in the 70th minute, having already thrown on fellow youngsters Leon King and Alex Lowry.

After an impressive cameo, McCann said: “I was buzzing. I worked hard for this moment but I have got to appreciate what the boss has done and he has given us young lads chances.

“Obviously it is only a start but it is a great feeling to make your debut for this club. I have to kick on now and try to get more.

“Obviously that’s what I want but it was great to get the first one out of the way.

“Hopefully there will be more, I have just got to keep working hard every day.”

McCann noted the benefit from stepping up from the Gers B-team to train with the first team.

He said: “It is something you strive for and it’s great to have the opportunity.

“You just have to use every moment you can to get better and I feel that is what we are doing and it is all thanks to the boss for giving opportunities like that.”

McCann was born in England, and played for England at U16 level before representing Ireland at the U17 European Championships in 2019.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney