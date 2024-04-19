Former All-Black Ngatai makes Leinster return for Lions showdown

FORMER ALL BLACK Charlie Ngatai is in line to return from injury this weekend as Leinster travel to face Emirates Lions tomorrow in the URC at Emirates Airlines Park [kick-off, 2pm Irish time].

Ngatai slots in alongside Liam Turner in the centre after recovering from a calf injury which kept him on the sidelines since December. Capped by the All Blacks in 2015, Ngatai is set to leave this summer at the end of his two-year deal. His departure paves the way for new signing sensation Jordie Barrett to essentially replace him as a current non-Irish-qualified [NIQ] back.

Meanwhile, Ciarán Frawley starts again at full back this week, with Rob Russell on the right wing and Andrew Osborne on the left.

Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne team up in the half-backs while Cian Healy Lee Barron and Thomas Clarkson combine in the front row. Brian Deeny and Jason Jenkins go into the second row as Diarmuid Mangan, Scott Penny and Max Deegan make-up the back row.

Leinster Rugby (XV v Lions)

15: Ciarán Frawley (82)

14: Rob Russell (28)

13: Liam Turner (27)

12: Charlie Ngatai (22)

11: Andrew Osborne (1)

10: Harry Byrne (64)

9: Luke McGrath (206)

1: Cian Healy (273)

2: Lee Barron (16)

3: Thomas Clarkson (36)

4: Brian Deeny (16)

5: Jason Jenkins (34)

6: Diarmuid Mangan (1)

7: Scott Penny (67) CAPTAIN

8: Max Deegan (108)

Replacements

16: John McKee (24)

17: Michael Milne (36)

18: Michael Ala’alatoa (64)

19: Ross Molony (177)

20: Rhys Ruddock (226)

21: Cormac Foley (16)

22: San Prendergast (13)

23: Ben Brownlee (6)

