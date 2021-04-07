BE PART OF THE TEAM

Robbie Savage's son signs first professional contract with Man United

Charlie Savage, 17, will hope to go one better than his father who never made a first-team appearance while at United.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 9:34 PM
CHARLIE SAVAGE, SON of former Wales midfielder and current BT Sport football pundit Robbie Savage, has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

Similarly to his father — who also began his career at Old Trafford but failed to make the grade and joined Crewe in 1994 — Savage operates in central midfield, where he’s made 19 appearances in all competitions for United’s U18s this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

The 17-year-old generally performs a box-to-box role and will aim to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans in due course.

Robbie Savage came up in United’s ‘Class of ’92′ but never made a senior appearance for the club.

Nonetheless, he enjoyed a successful career with spells at Leicester, Birmingham, Blackburn and Derby, while also earning 39 international caps for Wales.

Son Charlie has already represented Wales at youth level, making his U18s debut in a defeat to England last month.

