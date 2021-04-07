Robbie Savage's son signs first professional contract with Man United

CHARLIE SAVAGE, SON of former Wales midfielder and current BT Sport football pundit Robbie Savage, has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

Similarly to his father — who also began his career at Old Trafford but failed to make the grade and joined Crewe in 1994 — Savage operates in central midfield, where he’s made 19 appearances in all competitions for United’s U18s this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

The 17-year-old generally performs a box-to-box role and will aim to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans in due course.

So so proud of you ! Your hard work , dedication and desire is paying off ! Keep working as hard as you possibly can there will be ups and downs but keep believing in yourself , people will want to knock you down but keep getting up and showing everyone what you can do ❤️ https://t.co/hVqhAfM9RA — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) April 7, 2021

Robbie Savage came up in United’s ‘Class of ’92′ but never made a senior appearance for the club.

Nonetheless, he enjoyed a successful career with spells at Leicester, Birmingham, Blackburn and Derby, while also earning 39 international caps for Wales.

Son Charlie has already represented Wales at youth level, making his U18s debut in a defeat to England last month.