'What a proud day for my boy' - lovely moment as Robbie Savage introduces son on United debut

THERE WAS A lovely moment at Old Trafford tonight during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the group stages of the Champions League.
As 18-year-old Charlie Savage made his United debut, his father, Robbie, introduced him on co-commentary duty with BT Sport.
Ralf Ragnick called on Savage in the second half, and it was a really special moment for his proud father, whose own professional career also started at United.
"Coming on for Man Utd, Charlie Savage for Juan Mata..."— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021
"Wow, I never believed I'd say those words, what a proud day!"
A lovely moment as @RobbieSavage8 introduces his son for his Man Utd debut ❤️#UCL pic.twitter.com/4NLKC4BTgv
“Coming on for Manchester United, Charlie Savage for Juan Mata,” Robbie beamed.
“Wow, I never believed I’d ever say those words here at Manchester United. What a proud day for my boy. All the hard work.
“What a day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents, and most importantly for that boy there, Charlie Savage. So proud of him, it’s just an amazing moment for him.”
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
An emotional Robbie also spoke beautifully before the match, when news filtered through that Charlie had made the bench.
“I’m starting to tear up. Charlie Savage has achieved so much in his young life,” he smiled, detailing his son’s path to this point:
"I'm starting to tear up..."— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021
"It is amazing what the boy has achieved."
Charlie Savage is on the bench for a potential Man Utd debut tonight, and his proud Dad @RobbieSavage8 in on co-commentary duties at Old Trafford ❤️#UCL pic.twitter.com/rhKpjNqkmv
COMMENTS