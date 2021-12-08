Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Advertisement

'What a proud day for my boy' - lovely moment as Robbie Savage introduces son on United debut

18-year-old Charlie Savage came off the bench in the second half of tonight’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 11:01 PM
7 minutes ago 514 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5624411

manchester-united-v-young-boys-uefa-champions-league-group-f-old-trafford Charlie Savage came on for Juan Mata in the second half of United's Champions League game tonight. Source: PA

THERE WAS A lovely moment at Old Trafford tonight during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the group stages of the Champions League.

As 18-year-old Charlie Savage made his United debut, his father, Robbie, introduced him on co-commentary duty with BT Sport.

Ralf Ragnick called on Savage in the second half, and it was a really special moment for his proud father, whose own professional career also started at United.

“Coming on for Manchester United, Charlie Savage for Juan Mata,” Robbie beamed.

“Wow, I never believed I’d ever say those words here at Manchester United. What a proud day for my boy. All the hard work.

“What a day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents, and most importantly for that boy there, Charlie Savage. So proud of him, it’s just an amazing moment for him.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

An emotional Robbie also spoke beautifully before the match, when news filtered through that Charlie had made the bench.

“I’m starting to tear up. Charlie Savage has achieved so much in his young life,” he smiled, detailing his son’s path to this point:

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie