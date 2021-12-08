'What a proud day for my boy' - lovely moment as Robbie Savage introduces son on United debut

Charlie Savage came on for Juan Mata in the second half of United's Champions League game tonight. Source: PA

THERE WAS A lovely moment at Old Trafford tonight during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Young Boys in the group stages of the Champions League.

As 18-year-old Charlie Savage made his United debut, his father, Robbie, introduced him on co-commentary duty with BT Sport.

Ralf Ragnick called on Savage in the second half, and it was a really special moment for his proud father, whose own professional career also started at United.

"Coming on for Man Utd, Charlie Savage for Juan Mata..."



"Wow, I never believed I'd say those words, what a proud day!"



“Wow, I never believed I’d ever say those words here at Manchester United. What a proud day for my boy. All the hard work.

“What a day for me, his mother, his nana, his grandparents, and most importantly for that boy there, Charlie Savage. So proud of him, it’s just an amazing moment for him.”

An emotional Robbie also spoke beautifully before the match, when news filtered through that Charlie had made the bench.

“I’m starting to tear up. Charlie Savage has achieved so much in his young life,” he smiled, detailing his son’s path to this point: