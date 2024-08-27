Charlie Smyth misses out on place on Saints' roster - but his NFL journey is far from over

CHARLIE SMYTH HAS not made the New Orleans Saints’ 53-man roster for the upcoming NFL season but he has made a sufficient impression across the league that he won’t be booking a flight home to Ireland any time soon.

Indeed, Smyth’s most likely landing spot for the 2024 season, which kicks off in a couple of weekends’ time, remains New Orleans.

On the day on which every NFL team had to trim its first team roster to 53 players, it’s understood that former Down Gaelic football goalkeeper Smyth found himself on the chopping block: he has lost out to the Saints’ Year 2 kicker Blake Grupe in their race for the starting job. (Teams virtually never hire more than one kicker to their roster).

Grupe is an American-born, career-long kicker with a full NFL season under his belt, not to mention four years of high-level college experience and plenty of high-school football before that. That the Saints considered it a race at all — and they did — shows how highly they regarded Smyth’s raw leg power and adaptability.

As Smyth hits the waivers and crosses his fingers for a shot at a rookie season at a different ball club, the Saints will be crossing theirs that his phone doesn’t ring — because they want to bring the Mayobridge man back and continue to develop him.

The next 24 hours will determine their future relationship: when a player with under two years’ league experience doesn’t make a team’s first-team roster, they can be added to the 53-man roster of any of the other 31 franchises.

Smyth has become one of the standout talents to participate in the International Player Pathway Program during this off-season and while he’s still raw, he is considered a legitimately exciting kicking prospect around the league.

A club like the Green Bay Packers, who are in the market for a kicker, could sign Smyth as their starter — but it would feel like a massive role of the dice to entrust the job to a beginner based on one pre-season field goal and admittedly impressive practice footage.

From this juncture, it strikes as more likely that Smyth will clear the waivers in which case the Saints, who invested so much training in him in recent months, would be free to add him to their practice squad for the 2024 season.

A practice squad is effectively a group of 16 reserve players, any of whom could be upgraded to a club’s first team on a temporary or even indefinite basis at a later stage in the season.

The Saints, however, can add Smyth to their practice squad as a 17th man due to his coming through the International Player Pathway Program (clubs are free to do this for up to three years to facilitate the development of non-American playing talent).

Practice squad players with less than two years of league experience earn a salary of $12,500 per week.

Signing Smyth to their practice squad for at least the coming season would be a no-brainer for Saints head coach Denis Allen and co, who would have more time to refine his talent and prepare him to challenge Grupe once more in 2025.

Equally, Smyth could eventually find himself thrust into league action should Grupe fail to convince his employers that he’s a reliable enough kicker at NFL level; the jury was out last year and remains so.

But whether he stays put at the Saints or he’s pinched from under their noses in the next 24 hours, it’s highly likely that Charlie Smyth has plenty of road left to run in his NFL adventure.

The same will likely go for Derry’s New York Giant Jude McAtamney, who came through the same ProKick Australia system as Georgia Tech’s Kerry-native punter David Shanahan and took up American football in college before landing at Big Blue.

McAtamney, who made two field goals on his Giants debut during their pre-season defeat to the Jets on Sunday, is also expected to hit the waivers over the next 24 hours but the G-Men are interested in retaining him on their practice squad as their additional international player.