Down's Charlie Smyth kicks game-winning field goal on New Orleans Saints debut

FORMER DOWN GOALKEEPER Charlie Smyth marked his debut for the New Orleans Saints by kicking a dramatic winning field goal to secure a 16-14 pre-season success at the Arizona Cardinals.

The rookie 22-year-old Mayobridge man, who joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme earlier this year, converted from 37 yards with just five seconds remaining.

It was Smyth’s first field goal attempt at any level in American football.

“No matter the situation, I would have been nervous, but I just told myself to lock in on the process,” said Smyth.

“I thought it was awesome,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen told a press conference.

“First kick, not in an NFL game, first kick in an American football game, and for him to knock it through like that in a pressure situation was cool to see.”

Elsewhere, Louis Rees-Zammit made his first appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL pre-season friendly loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 23-year-old former Wales wing made headlines in January when he quit rugby union to pursue a new career in American football.

Rees-Zammit, who subsequently signed a three-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions, performed as running back, kicker and kick-returner during Saturday’s match, in addition to being part of the punt coverage team.

“It was a great first experience,” he told the Irish NFL Show following the Chiefs’ 26-13 defeat at EverBank Stadium in Florida.

“I loved it, I loved getting the snaps I did, on special teams as well which was great. I’ve just got to look back on this, review it and see how I can get better.

“The atmosphere was great, it was pretty electric in the stadium and there was a load of Chiefs fans, which helped massively. It was a great game and I’m looking forward to the next one.”