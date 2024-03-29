Down's Charlie Smyth is signed by the New Orleans Saints

DOWN GOALKEEPER CHARLIE Smyth has been signed as a kicker by NFL side the New Orleans Saints, according to Pro Football Ireland.

The Mayobridge man was one of four Irish athletes striving to get an NFL contract as part of the International Player Pathway programme (IPP).

Wicklow’s Mark Jackson, Monaghan’s Rory Beggan and former Connacht rugby player Darragh Leader are also taking part in the programme.

Earlier this month, Smyth, along with Beggan, signed with NFL agent Paul Sheehy. Sheehy’s Pro Star Sports company represents Harrison Butker, who is kicker for the NFL champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

Smyth will now join the New Orleans Saints, winners of the Super Bowl in 2009.

The Saints’ starting kicker, Blake Grupe, had an 81.1% success rate last year. The league average is just under 86%.

Smyth will start off-season training with the Saints on 21 May.

More to follow . . .