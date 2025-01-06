Smyth was part of the Saints’ practice squad as he was backup to Blake Grupe for the Saints’ 2024-25 season, which drew to a close with yesterday’s 27-19 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning five and losing twelve games in their campaign.
Smyth had been involved in the International Player Pathway program, alongside other Irish players in Monaghan’s Rory Beggan, ex-Connacht rugby player Darragh Leader, and Wicklow’s Mark Jackson.
Down native Smyth set for new two-year deal with NFL's New Orleans Saints
DOWN’S CHARLIE SMYTH is set to remain with New Orleans Saints after reportedly signing a new two-year deal.
Mayobridge native Smyth embarked on his career with the Saints last March, having caught the eye at the NFL Combine.
He is now in line to stay in Louisiana, with NFL Ireland’s Michael McQuaid reporting he has secured a two-year deal.
