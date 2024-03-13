Beggan and Smyth sign to NFL agent ahead of USF tryouts

THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT in the Gaelic football crossover to American Football by goalkeepers Rory Beggan of Monaghan and Charlie Smyth of Down, has arrived.

Both, along with former Connacht rugby player Darragh Leader who was trying out as a punter, have been signed to the NFL agent Paul Sheehy.

His Pro Star Sports company actually represents Harrison Butker, who is kicker for the NFL champions, Kansas City Chiefs.

Sheehy wrote on X, formerly Twitter; ‘Excited to announce we will be working with Irish NFL International Pathway Players Charlie Smyth, Rory Beggan and Darragh Leader on their NFL journeys! Each was invited to the recent NFL Combine Specialist Showcase and will be kicking at the USF Football ProDay.’

The ProDay, held on 20 March, is a critical moment for their potential recruitment by an NFL franchise. Last year in Tampa, Florida, 33 scouts representing 28 teams were present at the USF Indoor Performance Facility.