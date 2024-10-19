40-1 shot Anmaat stuns Champion Stakes field

ANMAAT STUNNED the field to sweep to a surprise victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

A 40-1 chance for Owen Burrows and Jim Crowley, the bay was overlooked in the build-up to the contest as it was presumed to be a clash between Economics and Calandagan.

The latter horse was making progress on the inside up the straight, but picking his way through the field behind him was Anmaat.

Crowley was forced to wait for a gap to launch his challenge, but when the space came, Anmaat showed a fine turn of pace to seize the opportunity.

He then swept past 6-4 favourite Calandagan in the dying strides to win by half a length, with 25-1 shot Royal Rhyme back in third.

Advertisement

Jockey Silvestre De Sousa and connections Charyn after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Charyn claimed a third Group One win in a thrilling finish to the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

Roger Varian’s grey has been a revelation this year, taking two Group One events including the Queen Anne over course and distance in June.

He was therefore the 13-8 favourite under Silvestre de Sousa and he travelled supremely well before taking the lead with a couple of furlongs to run.

Last year’s runner-up Facteur Cheval put him to the test though, with the French raider briefly looking like he could go on to victory.

However, Charyn found a little extra in the closing stages to ultimately assert his superiority and win by two lengths.

Charyn had been beaten twice in six starts this term, failing to reel in a front-running winner on both occasions.

De Sousa said: “It was a relief but I was never concerned and he’s a horse who has always been improving — he should never have got beat.

“It was a thrill and from fast ground to bottomless ground, he has just shown he is a true champion who deserves to be here on a day like this.

“He saw the French horse off and he is a dream horse. I always thought I would find one one day and he has been great.”