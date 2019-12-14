Potential No.1 pick Chase Young claims he doesn't plan on entering 2020 NFL Draft

CHASE YOUNG SAYS his “plan” is to return to Ohio State next season, rather than enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The defensive end is one of four finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy – awarded to college football’s best player – after a remarkable season with the Buckeyes.

Young set an Ohio State record with 16.5 sacks in 11 games, leading the nation in that category, and many think he will be the top prospect in next year’s draft, should he decide to forgo his senior year at college.

However, such a decision appears far from a formality as Young claimed he intends to be back with the Buckeyes in 2020.

Asked by TMZ Sports whether he was planning to return to Ohio State, Young replied: “That’s the plan,” while also verbally dismissing interest in next year’s NFL draft.

Young and his team-mate Justin Fields are among the group of Heisman finalists along with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts. The award will be handed out in New York City on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, Young won the Chuck Bednarik Award given to the nation’s top defensive player.

