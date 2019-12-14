This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Potential No.1 pick Chase Young claims he doesn't plan on entering 2020 NFL Draft

The Ohio State defensive end has been touted as a top overall pick but says he intends to return to college.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 7:36 PM
46 minutes ago 1,776 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4934153
Chase Young.
Chase Young.
Chase Young.

CHASE YOUNG SAYS his “plan” is to return to Ohio State next season, rather than enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

The defensive end is one of four finalists for the 2019 Heisman Trophy – awarded to college football’s best player – after a remarkable season with the Buckeyes.

Young set an Ohio State record with 16.5 sacks in 11 games, leading the nation in that category, and many think he will be the top prospect in next year’s draft, should he decide to forgo his senior year at college.

However, such a decision appears far from a formality as Young claimed he intends to be back with the Buckeyes in 2020.

Asked by TMZ Sports whether he was planning to return to Ohio State, Young replied: “That’s the plan,” while also verbally dismissing interest in next year’s NFL draft.

Young and his team-mate Justin Fields are among the group of Heisman finalists along with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts. The award will be handed out in New York City on Saturday night.

Earlier this week, Young won the Chuck Bednarik Award given to the nation’s top defensive player.

- Omni

The42 Team

