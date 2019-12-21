Chavez Jr quits on his stool after five rounds against Danny Jacobs

Chavez Jr, right, missed weight by nearly five pounds.

JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ Jr quit on his stool to hand Daniel Jacobs a TKO victory on his super-middleweight debut.

Chavez Jr, who missed weight for the fight by nearly five pounds, retired at the end of the fifth round in Phoenix against former two-time middleweight champion Jacobs (36-3).

After receiving some punishment in the fifth round, Chavez Jr (51-4-1) could be heard saying his hand was broken, though the Mexican later claimed he suffered a broken nose.

Chavez Jr, son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez, had only fought once since losing to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in 2017.

The premature end to proceedings at Talking Stick Resort Arena prompted ugly scenes as spectators rained boos on Chavez Jr and pelted the ring with debris.

Jacobs, who was back in action following his own defeat to Canelo in a middleweight unification bout in May, was also targeted by the infuriated crowd.

Jacobs – who initially found it difficult to cope with Chavez Jr’s power in the opening round before adjusting to show his quality over the next four – was seen dodging objects during his post-fight interview in the ring.

“To me, it wasn’t my debut at super-middleweight because this is so disrespectful,” said Jacobs while continually flinching amid flying objects.

“To me, he was a cruiserweight. Even his jab was heavy and his body.

“Physically, he was the bigger man in the show. I tried my best to be elusive and box but he was heavy. Slowly but surely I got my counter-punches in there, and he quit on his stool.

“He didn’t let me enjoy my victory. I’m from Brownsville and I never ran and I never will.”

Jacobs added: “I did my part. I know [the crowd] is not mad at me, they are mad at Chavez. But I don’t get to enjoy this victory. I didn’t fight a super-middleweight, I fought a cruiserweight.”

