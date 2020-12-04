Cheddar Plunkett set for Laois hurling return following Brennan departure

Seamus Plunkett was a coach with James Stephens for the past two seasons.

SEAMUS ‘CHEDDAR’ PLUNKETT looks poised to make a return as Laois senior hurling boss for his second stint in charge.

Plunkett, who has been involved with Kilkenny side James Stephens in recent years, will be formally appointed as Laois manager in the coming days according to Laois Today.

The Portlaoise native previously managed Laois between 2012 and 2016.

Last night, recently departed Laois manager Eddie Brennan was confirmed as coach of Cuala under new manager John Twomey.

