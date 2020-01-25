This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ruan Pienaar comes on to kick winning points as Cheetahs stage remarkable comeback

Rhyno Smith scored twice in the closing stages against Southern Kings to again secure the bragging rights for the Cheetahs.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 9:47 PM
1 hour ago 3,981 Views 1 Comment
Cheetahs match-winner Rhyno Smith.
AN INCREDILBE FINISH to Saturday’s Pro14 game saw Rhyno Smith’s late double lift the Cheetahs to a stunning 31-30 win at rivals Southern Kings.

The two South African sides clashed at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and, for much of the contest, the struggling Kings looked certain to claim their first derby win.

Bader Pretorius, who also kicked three conversions and three penalties, Stefan Ungerer and JT Jackson crossed for the home side.

Kings’ lead was a handsome 30-17 with just six minutes remaining, but a remarkable late show from Rhyno Smith proved their undoing – the Cheetahs star crossing in the 76th and 81st minutes.

Replacement scrum-half Ruan Pienaar still had to keep his cool with the conversions, but his second successful kick clinched an improbable victory from the jaws of defeat.

The Cheetahs remain third in Conference A, still trailing Leinster and Pienaar’s former club, Ulster, respectively.

The42 Team

