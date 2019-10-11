This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cheika hopeful over Beale fitness as Wallabies look to last-eight clash

The Australia star played just 13 minutes of the win over Georgia, but his coach says his head injury is not serious.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 5:10 PM
40 minutes ago 832 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4847817
Australia full-back Kurtley Beale.
Australia full-back Kurtley Beale.
Australia full-back Kurtley Beale.

MICHAEL CHEIKA IS hopeful Kurtley Beale will be fit for Australia’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final after he suffered a head injury in the 27-8 win over Georgia today.

Beale was withdrawn after only 13 minutes of the Wallabies’ final Pool D match at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa due to a blow suffered in a tackle.

The full-back did not return after undergoing a head injury assessment, but Cheika is optimistic he did not do serious damage ahead of a last-eight encounter which will most likely be against England next Saturday.

“We’ll go through the return to play protocols, we’ve got an eight-day turnaround so plenty of time for all that,” said head coach Cheika.

“He’s feeling good in the dressing room right now so that’s good, we’ll just take it as it comes.”

Australia made hard work of securing a bonus-point win in testing conditions due to driving rain and wind, Jack Dempsey and Will Genia scoring late tries after Nic White grabbed the only five-pointer of the first half before a superb solo effort from Marika Koroibete.

Cheika warned his side they must be more clinical if they are to having any chance of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.

“We’re the lowest kicking team in international rugby, we like to keep the ball in hand, we knew the conditions were going to be tricky and I think we did drop a bit too much ball,” he added

“We carried a bit too much ball on our chest and in the conditions that’s going to happen and you are going to get more ball slipping out, it’s not like they were clean drops.

“But I believe our carrying was strong, we just didn’t have the finishing touch on a lot of stuff. So we’ll definitely need to put that on and we’ll be ready to take the opportunities next week.”

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie