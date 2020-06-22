Ex-Wallabies boss Cheika plays down link with English club Gloucester

FORMER WALLABIES and Leinster head coach Michael Cheika has played down links with the vacant job at English Premiership side Gloucester, saying he is still searching for the right opportunity.

Cheika quit as Wallabies coach in October after Australia’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final exit against England and is currently a consultant with rugby league side Sydney Roosters.

Cheika returning to Australia from last year's World Cup. Source: AAP/PA Images

British media reports said he was among the candidates interviewed by Gloucester after coach Johan Ackermann resigned last month to join Japanese side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

“I haven’t had anything to do with them,” Cheika, who has previously coached with Leinster, Stade Francais, and the NSW Waratahs, told rugby.com.au.

“They’ve always been a good team, I only know of them as an opponent,” he said, adding “It’s nothing I’m involved with at the moment.”

Cheika, who was the Australia coach for five years, steering them to the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, said he had been to Europe talking to people about opportunities, but nothing fitted so far.

Cheika has also been linked with French Pro D2 club Béziers.

“For me, the important thing for next is making sure it’s the right people that I get to work with, right club and that it’s the right time for someone like me,” said Cheika.

“Coaches don’t always fit, you want to be the right person and for it be a team that will use the skill sets short to medium term.”

