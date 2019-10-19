This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Distraught Cheika says Wallabies 'gave it everything'

After Australia lost their Rugby World Cup quarter-final to England, the former Leinster boss struggled to contain his disappointment.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 11:27 AM
13 minutes ago 406 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4858278
A dejected Australia head coach Michael Cheika.
A dejected Australia head coach Michael Cheika.
A dejected Australia head coach Michael Cheika.

A DISCONSOLATE Michael Cheika hailed his Australia players as “a credit to their country” after the Wallabies were dumped out of the Rugby World Cup at the quarter-final stage by England today.

Despite starting superbly in Oita, the 1991 and 1999 world champions were ultimately thumped 40-16 as England defended superbly before pulling clear in the second half.

Australia head coach Cheika is widely expected to leave his role, having failed to oversee a repeat of the team’s run to the final in 2015.

The 52-year-old cut a distraught figure in his immediate post-match interview, but he made a point of highlighting his team’s commitment to the cause.

“I think the lads put everything they had into it today,” said Cheika. ”I want all the Aussies at home and over here to know that. They gave it everything; they put their bodies on the line.

“We made a few mistakes at different times, but they’ve given everything, these lads … and they’re a credit to their country.”

Australia had more possession throughout Saturday’s contest but could only manage one try, through Marika Koroibete, while England crossed four times courtesy of Jonny May (2), Kyle Sinckler and Anthony Watson.

“I thought we actually played quite well, especially the first 50-60 [minutes],” Cheika reasoned.

“We gave away two intercepts and they [England] defended well like you’ve got to, so the better team won.

“That’s the way it is, you’ve got to suck that up sometimes. I was supposed to get this done for the people here and for Australians. I’m fucking so disappointed.”

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper added: “We’re really upset. We emptied everything into this and we didn’t get it done, which is pretty gutting for a lot of reasons.

“Firstly, there’s a lot of our guys who are leaving. Secondly, we had a great supporter base over here to push us along and we really felt it along the way. To not be able to do it for them and ourselves is pretty gutting.”

Well, it’s finally here. Andy Dunne, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey make a call on Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final with New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie