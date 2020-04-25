This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 25 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea opt against pay cuts and instead instruct players to support charities

All club staff have been ensured that their pay will not be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

By Press Association Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 3:31 PM
58 minutes ago 642 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5084028
Chelsea players won't have their pay deducted at this time.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Chelsea players won't have their pay deducted at this time.
Chelsea players won't have their pay deducted at this time.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CHELSEA HAVE DECIDED against imposing a pay cut on their first-team squad, instead requesting the players continue their support for charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues have been in negotiations with their players about a salary reduction, reportedly around 10%, in an effort to save money during the current crisis.

That is lower than the Premier League’s suggestion of 30% for all clubs but Chelsea have now decided to take a different approach.

Highlighting the #PlayersTogether initiative launched by Premier League players earlier this month which aims to raise and distribute funds for NHS charities, Chelsea have told their stars to focus their efforts on other causes.

A statement on the club website said: “Representatives of the Chelsea board have recently held extensive talks with the men’s first team to discuss how they can contribute financially to the club during the coronavirus crisis.

“The objective of these talks has been to find a meaningful partnership around ensuring we preserve jobs for staff, compensate fans and participate in activities for good causes.

“We are grateful to the team for having played their role in assisting the club with community activities as well as all the charitable causes they have been supporting in their respective home countries and through the Players Together initiative supporting the NHS.

“At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes.

“As this crisis develops the club will continue to have conversations with the men’s first team regarding financial contributions to the club’s activities.”

Chelsea also announced they will not be furloughing any of their full-time staff while casual workers and matchday employees are being compensated by the club through to 30 June.

Newcastle and Norwich are the only two Premier League clubs using the Government’s job retention scheme for some of their non-playing staff while Liverpool, Tottenham and Bournemouth backtracked on the furlough venture after criticism.

Chelsea’s statement added: “The club can confirm we will not be taking advantage of the Government’s current coronavirus job retention scheme which runs to 30 June.

“We are not planning any general redundancies or furloughs for our full-time staff who are continuing to be paid 100% of their current wages.

“Casual workers and match day staff employed by the club are being compensated by us through 30 June as if matches had been played and we had been operating as normal.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie