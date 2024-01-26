Chelsea and Aston Villa in fourth round stalemate, Forest held by Bristol City

Results – FA Cup Fourth Round

Bristol City 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea 0-0 Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Coventry City

CHELSEA WERE HELD to a lively goalless draw by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge as both sides squandered opportunities to settle their FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team had scored six in their previous outing, dispatching Middlesbrough to reach next month’s Carabao Cup final, but found Unai Emery’s Premier League high-flyers a more obdurate hurdle as a combined 23 shots from both sides failed to yield a winner.

John McGinn spurned Villa’s best chances in either half, while Emiliano Martinez twice denied Chelsea as Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer found themselves frustrated.

It was a theme of the night in west London as a replay at Villa Park beckoned.

Bristol City and Nottingham Forest fought out a goalless draw and will replay their fourth-round tie at the City Ground.

Forest will be glad to avoid the fate West Ham suffered in the third round at Ashton Gate when the Championship side produced a memorable upset against Premier League opposition.

But Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will not welcome the extra game amid their battle to stay in the top flight.

Forest shaded the clearest openings during what was a pretty even affair but, in the end, had to settle for a rematch and the first clean sheet of Nuno’s seven-game reign.

Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele played the full game for Forest.

Djeidi Gassama scored a late equaliser as Sheffield Wednesday claimed a 1-1 home draw against Coventry to earn a fourth-round replay.

Summer signing Gassama cut inside to level with a low shot in the 84th minute after Victor Torp had marked his Coventry debut with a stunning opener on the stroke of half-time.