This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They outclassed us in every department. It's quite sobering' - Lampard after Chelsea hammering

The Premier League side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 11:13 PM
15 minutes ago 467 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5022112
Chelsea boss Lampard looks on during his side's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Chelsea boss Lampard looks on during his side's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
Chelsea boss Lampard looks on during his side's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
Image: Imago/PA Images

CHELSEA MANAGER FRANK Lampard admitted a 3-0 thrashing at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie was a reality check for how far behind the European elite the Blues now find themselves.

Lampard captained the Chelsea side that beat Bayern on home soil in the 2012 final, but the gulf between the teams that has emerged in recent years was in full evidence at Stamford Bridge.

Serge Gnabry’s quickfire double early in the second half was just reward for Bayern’s dominance of the first 45 minutes when only some poor finishing and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero kept the hosts in the game.

Robert Lewandowski then added the final blow 14 minutes from time with his 11th Champions League goal of the season.

Sometimes you have to brutally honest about it,” said Lampard. “They outclassed us in pretty much every department. It’s quite sobering.

“Am I surprised? I think we could have done more. They showed the level of team they are, hence why they challenge at the top of the Bundesliga and the Champions League year in, year out.”

Chelsea remain in pole position to qualify for the Champions League again next season as they sit fourth in the Premier League.

However, a run of five wins in their last 15 league games was a warning that Chelsea would struggle to compete with the best in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

“It’s a real reality check,” added Lampard. “For everybody in the dressing room, take that one on the chin, look yourself in the mirror and just look at the levels that we want to attain at this club.

“This club has attained (those levels) in the past and we want to work to get back there.”

Lampard refused to call the second leg in three weeks time a dead rubber. But after being frustrated at not being able to add a striker to his squad in January, he appeared to put pressure on the club’s hierarchy to back him in the transfer market this summer.

“We’ll always play with pride. You should never say the door is closed because our fans wouldn’t accept that and rightly so,” he added on the second leg.

“I’m more concerned about the bigger picture here. How quickly can we recover for the Premier League at the weekend? But also will we look at that and understand what we need to do to get to where we want to. For everybody here there is a lot to be done.

 - © AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie