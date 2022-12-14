Membership : Access or Sign Up
Chelsea’s Armando Broja out for rest of season after rupturing cruciate ligament

The Albania international was hurt in a collision during a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

46 minutes ago
Chelsea's Armando Broja during a match in October.
Image: PA

ARMANDO BROJA IS is set to miss the rest of the season after the Chelsea striker ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The Albania international was hurt in a collision with Ezri Konsa in the first half of a 1-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The 21-year-old was seen screaming in pain and clutching his right knee before being taken off on a stretcher.

A club statement said: “Scan results…have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required.

“Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.”

Broja, who impressed on loan at Southampton last season, has scored one goal in 18 appearances for Chelsea this season.

Chelsea host Bournemouth on December 27 looking to end a three-game losing run which preceded the World Cup break.

