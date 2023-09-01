Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Liverpool's Mo Salah.
# Deadline Day
Liverpool reject £150m Al-Ittihad offer for Mohamed Salah
Cole Palmer moves to Chelsea, Manchester United sign Fenerbahce keeper.
2.2k
3
Updated 28 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 28 minutes ago

LIVERPOOL HAVE REJECTED a verbal offer of £150 million for Mohamed Salah from Al-Ittihad, the PA news agency understands.

More to follow on that.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Manchester United made early moves on what looks set to be a busy transfer deadline day.

The Blues completed the signing of Manchester City forward Cole Palmer on a seven-year contract.

The PA news agency understands the club will pay an initial £40million for the 21-year-old academy graduate with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

“I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign,” Palmer told his new club’s website.

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”

It takes spending in the 16 months since the club was acquired by Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium to over £1billion, with Palmer the 12th player through the door during the summer transfer window.

United confirmed the signing of Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

saint-petersburg-russia-15th-july-2023-altay-bayindir-1-of-fenerbahce-in-action-during-the-pari-premier-cup-football-match-between-fenerbahce-istanbul-and-neftci-baku-at-stadium-smena-fenerbahc Alamy Stock Photo Altay Bayindir. Alamy Stock Photo

The 25-year-old has signed an initial four-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year.

Bayindir is the second goalkeeper signed by the Red Devils this summer and will provide competition to fellow new arrival Andre Onana.

“It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club,” Bayindir said in the statement announcing his signing.

United could add further recruits on deadline day, with a loan move for Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon close to completion.

Nottingham Forest signed Arsenal full-back Nuno Tavares on a season-long loan, with the option of making it permanent.

Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis headed out on loan to Championship outfit Southampton.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     