Dublin: 13°C Friday 4 September 2020
Chelsea complete £70 million deal for Germany international Havertz

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has made the move to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen.

By Press Association Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,121 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5196027
Image: PA
Image: PA

CHELSEA HAVE announced the signing of Germany international Kai Havertz on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has made the move to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee that will rise to a maximum of £70million, the PA news agency understands.

“I am very happy and proud to be here,” Havertz told the club’s website.

“For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!”

