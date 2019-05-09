This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Extra-time at Stamford Bridge as Frankfurt push Chelsea all the way

The sides are locked at 2-2 on aggregate.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 May 2019, 10:07 PM
11 minutes ago 1,544 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4627712
Luka Jovic celebrates his side's goal.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Luka Jovic celebrates his side's goal.
Image: DPA/PA Images

CHELSEA AND EINTRACHT Frankfurt will battle through extra-time to decide who goes to the final of the Europa League after drawing 1-1 at the end of normal time of Thursday’s semi-final second leg.

The two sides will play another 30 minutes plus a possible penalty shoot-out after Luka Jovic levelled for the Bundesliga outfit four minutes after the break following Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s 28th-minute opener for the Blues, which leaves the tie level at 2-2 on aggregate.

The winner will face Arsenal, who became the third English team to make a European final this season with a 7-3 aggregate win over Valencia, in Baku on 29 May.

