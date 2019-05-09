Extra-time at Stamford Bridge as Frankfurt push Chelsea all the way

CHELSEA AND EINTRACHT Frankfurt will battle through extra-time to decide who goes to the final of the Europa League after drawing 1-1 at the end of normal time of Thursday’s semi-final second leg.

The two sides will play another 30 minutes plus a possible penalty shoot-out after Luka Jovic levelled for the Bundesliga outfit four minutes after the break following Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s 28th-minute opener for the Blues, which leaves the tie level at 2-2 on aggregate.

The winner will face Arsenal, who became the third English team to make a European final this season with a 7-3 aggregate win over Valencia, in Baku on 29 May.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: