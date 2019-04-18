This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea prevail to last four in Europe after seven-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge

Maurizio Sarri’s side go through to the Europa League semi-finals after a second-leg wobble.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 10:07 PM
53 minutes ago 2,510 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4599615
Chelsea were 4-1 winners at Stamford Bridge.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

CHELSEA BEAT SLAVIA Prague 4-3 in a thrilling encounter to book their place in the Europa League semi-finals despite an alarmingly complacent second-half performance at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Petr Sevcik scored a fine brace just after the break to make Chelsea nervous, but luckily for Maurizio Sarri, his team’s stunning four-goal first-half performance ultimately gave Slavia too much to do and the Blues progressed 5-3 on aggregate.  

Chelsea appeared to be in complete control of the tie by the ninth minute, as Pedro’s brilliant opener was followed by Simon Deli’s comical own goal, before Olivier Giroud and the Spanish forward later added further gloss to the scoreline either side of Tomas Soucek’s header.

Sevcik breathed life into the tie with two long-range strikes early in the second half, but Slavia still needed another couple of goals and Chelsea did enough to see out an entertaining contest and set up a last-four meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt.

A purposeful start saw Chelsea stylishly take the lead just five minutes in, as Pedro played consecutive one-twos with Cesar Azpilicueta and Giroud before cleverly clipping over Ondrej Kolar.

It was 2-0 soon after, with fortune smiling on Chelsea. Pedro inexplicably hit the post from two yards, though it ricocheted back off Deli’s face and into the net. The excellent Giroud got in on the act with 17 minutes played, tapping in from Pedro’s squared pass, only for Slavia to pull one back via a thumping Soucek header a few moments later.

Pedro celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Cesar Azpilicueta. Source: John Walton

Back came Chelsea, however, Pedro restoring their three-goal cushion just before the half-hour mark with a scuffed close-range finish into the bottom-right corner after Giroud’s pass. Sevcik gave Slavia a little hope six minutes after the break, with his 25-yard left-footed strike going just inside the right-hand post.

And he produced an even better effort shortly after, this time a right-footed attempt from similar distance flying into the top-left corner. Chelsea looked to absorb pressure in the latter stages and Kepa Arrizabalaga was booked for time-wasting, a damning indictment of the drop-off in their performance, but they managed to hang on.

Chelsea will face Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany for a place in the final.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

