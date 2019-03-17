This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'They're a five-a-side team' - Souness rips into wasteful Chelsea after Everton loss

Maurizio Sarri’s side missed the chance to put pressure on the top four with a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 11:04 PM
Chelsea's hopes of a top four finish took a major hit.
FORMER LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER Graeme Souness has issued a withering assessment of Chelsea, comparing them to a “five-a-side team” over-reliant on Eden Hazard.

The criticism came as the Blues slumped to a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, despite dominating the first half.

Richarlison’s header and Gylfi Sigurdsson rebound after Kepa Arrizabalaga saved his penalty secured a first victory over a top-six club for over two years.

It takes the Toffees into 11th in the table and leaves the west Londoners’ to consider their seventh league defeat of the campaign.

Maurizio Sarri’s side dominated the statistics, having 36 touches in their opponent’s box, making 665 passes and enjoying 67 per cent possession – yet they were unable to convert their dominance.

Souness has sourced Chelsea’s problems to the lack of balance in midfield, which sees Jorginho flanked by Ross Barkley and N’Golo Kante.

The trio have contributed just eight league goals between them this season – half as many as leading scorer Eden Hazard has struck in all competitions.

The Scot told Sky Sports: “You watch them in the first half, they must be wonderful in five-a-side. Look at those stats they’ve had two-thirds of possession, they’ve totally dominated things.

They’ve had twice as many touches of the ball and they lose 2-0. If you have that much of the ball, where are you having the ball? You’ve having it on the half-way line in your own half. They’re playing like they’re a five-a-side team.

“The stats would bare our that they’re a five-a-side team. You take Hazard out, where is the threat coming from?

“They’ve got a midfield that is made up of Kante, who doesn’t get goals. Jorginho, who has scored two goals, a penalty against Huddersfield and one against Fulham, and Barkley. But they don’t get goals. The mix is totally wrong.

Everton v Chelsea - Premier League - Goodison Park Eden Hazard and Everton's Richarlison exchange words. Source: Martin Rickett

“If you insist on playing Jorginho, who is neat and tidy but has no goal threat, you must have goal threat either side of you.

“The reliance on Hazard to produce the goods week-in, week-out is too much for him. You have to share the goals around.”

After 30 games played, Chelsea sit on 57 points, one adrift of fifth place Manchester United and three behind Arsenal, who occupy the final Champions League berth.

Following the international break, they go to relegation-threatened Cardiff City before hosting West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Trips to title-chasing Liverpool and top four rivals United are to come in April in what is a testing run-in for the club.

