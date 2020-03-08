This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Everton swept aside by Chelsea on Ancelotti's Stamford Bridge return

Frank Lampard came out on top against his former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti by masterminding a 4-0 victory over Everton.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 4:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,805 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5037798
Chelsea players celebrate during the win over Everton
Chelsea players celebrate during the win over Everton
Chelsea players celebrate during the win over Everton

CARLO ANCELOTTI’S RETURN to Stamford Bridge ended with Everton suffering a chastening 4-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

Everton were completely overwhelmed by a Chelsea midfield that saw Billy Gilmour make his first Premier League start alongside Ross Barkley and Mason Mount, who got the Blues up and running in the 14th minute.

Pedro assisted Mount and was himself on target in the Premier League for the first time since February 2019 seven minutes later – the experienced winger involved in as many goals in the opening 21 minutes as in his previous 21 appearances in the competition.

Willian drove home a powerful effort and set up Olivier Giroud in the space of three second-half minutes to put the result beyond doubt, with Frank Lampard’s side claiming just their third top-flight win of the year.

Jordan Pickford did well to keep out Mount’s first effort, but the midfielder scored the opener when a sublime first touch while turning on the edge of the box was followed by a sweeping drive into the bottom-left corner.

Willian outpaced Mason Holgate and had a cross-goal effort kept out well by Pickford, before Pedro doubled the hosts’ lead by slotting home from Barkley’s throughball to finish a wonderful passing move.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to show the prowess in front of goal that earned him a new five-year contract his week, scuffing wide when up against Kepa Arrizabalaga in the goalkeeper’s first Premier League game since January 21.

Chelsea picked up where they left off in the second half with Willian arrowing a powerful finish past Pickford in the 51st minute.

Giroud then evaded some dismal marking from Holgate to turn home a curling, first-time delivery from Willian, before Pickford stopped Pedro from making it five.

Lampard handed Premier League debuts to teenagers Faustino Anjorin and Armando Broja off the bench. A good challenge from Djibril Sidibe prevented Anjorin marking the occasion with a goal to round off an already resounding win. 

The result represents Ancelotti’s joint-heaviest league defeat as a manager, with this equalling a 4-0 loss against Atletico Madrid as Real Madrid manager in February 2015.

Chelsea head to Aston Villa next Saturday, while Everton have a Merseyside derby against Premier League leaders Liverpool awaiting a week on Monday.

 
