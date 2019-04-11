This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea fans turned away from Europa League game over alleged racist Salah chants

Three supporters were denied entry to the game while the Premier League club has also released a statement.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 11:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,216 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4588437
Three of the six fans were turned away by security over the alleged chants.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

CHELSEA HAVE CONDEMNED a video showing what is claimed to be Blues fans in Prague calling Liverpool star Mohamed Salah “a bomber”.

The Islamophobic slur attacks one of the Blues’ former players, who is set to line up against his former club in the Premier League on Sunday, after 1,000 fans travelled to attend their Europa League quarter-final clash against Slavia Prague.

The Blues security team actively tried to prevent the fans in the video from entering the Eden Stadion and turned three of the six away, as they continue what they describe as a ‘zero tolerance’ stance on racism.

Chelsea say they will look to take action against the fans in question if they can identify them and establish for certain that it happened in Prague ahead of Thursday’s match, as suspected.

“Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them,” a statement read.

Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won’t tolerate them in their club.”

This is just the latest in a series of accusations of racism labelled at Chelsea fans this season and the club has once again moved to try to defeat a small section of their support.

Chelsea fans have been under scrutiny after Raheem Sterling was allegedly abused at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in December.

UEFA also investigated accusations that Blues supporters were singing anti-Semitic songs relating to their rivalry with Tottenham during their game against Vidi just a week after the Sterling incident.

There have been further accusations of anti-Semitism towards the Spurs’ support, and Chelsea have put in work to try to educate their fans to stop the chant.

The ‘Say No To Anti-Semitism’ campaign has won multiple awards, with Chelsea understandably keen to distance themselves from the behaviour of their fans who have a historical connection to racism, most infamously through the 1970s and 1980s far-right fan group the Chelsea Headhunters.

UK anti-racism football charity Kick It Out said: “It’s not on the terraces, but it is still a disgrace. We do not want fans like that anywhere near our game.

“We will be liaising with Chelsea Football Club to ensure those involved are identified and punished swiftly and effectively.”

The42 Team

