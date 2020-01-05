This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hudson-Odoi stars in Blues' comfortable FA Cup win over Forest

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 4:53 PM
CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI was Chelsea’s star as Frank Lampard’s side eased into the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 home defeat of Nottingham Forest.

Hudson-Odoi’s sixth-minute opener at Stamford Bridge on Sunday got the Blues off to a flyer and Ross Barkley doubled their lead before half-time.

It was a welcome win for Chelsea, who had lost three of their past four home games in the Premier League.

Second-tier side Forest, who were much changed, were unable to lay a glove on the eight-time winners.

Chelsea, who also knocked Forest out at this stage last year, opened the scoring early on.

Quick build-up play led to Hudson-Odoi being fed on the right, with the England international cutting inside and firing a low finish through the legs of Yuri Ribeiro to beat Jordan Smith.

The Championship side were awarded a penalty in the 22nd minute when Alex Mighten was bundled over by Fikayo Tomori, but a VAR check showed the lively 17-year-old was offside.

Chelsea then doubled their lead, Smith parrying Hudson-Odoi’s powerful drive, with Barkley arriving late to tuck home the rebound at the back post.

A third almost arrived on the hour-mark, Smith making a great save to tip Barkley’s header onto the post after Hudson-Odoi opened up the Forest defence once more.

Ryan Yates then had a close-range header ruled out for offside at the other end.

Teenage defender Tariq Lamptey was given another cameo off the bench in the closing stages, when Chelsea almost got a third through Hudson-Odoi only for Smith to push his try wide with the final act of the game.

